Laracon EU 2019
Nick Liefhebber
Laracon EU is all about building the best technical products possible. In 2017 I designed a new identity including a custom typeface and graphics all about connecting flexible building blocks. With the 2018 campaign I transformed the existing identity to something more fluid with round shapes. 

For the 2019 campaign it was all about translating strings of data to strings of building blocks. Connecting small patterns and bits with each other. This year there was also a small Laracon conference in Madrid.
All festival pictures by: Niels Luigjes
