Dualist - Brand identity

_

EN





Dualist is the first 100% reversible parkas brand, launched in Paris in September 2019. Graphic, urban, high-standard and designed in an eco-responsible way, Dualist parkas were designed by Deborah Janicek, with over 20 years' experience in premium and luxury brands, in product and general management positions.

From the beginning of the project, we were approached to work on the identity of the brand, from naming to creative direction. The logo is based on a homemade typographic design, with fixed width, high contrast, and the monogram D is subtly duplicated according to precise alignment rules; the whole ensures that the typographic block has a perfect balance, combining power and finesse.

We have developed a radical and unpretentious graphic territory, with raw and refined applications, meticulously worked. The typefaces chosen, Protokoll and Gza from Out Of The Dark (Zurich), enhance the overall graphic design of the campaigns, packaging and the website.

Opening of the first Parisian flaship scheduled for October 2019, at 47 rue du Four.

Photo credit: Arno Lam.

