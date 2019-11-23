Dualist - Brand identity

_
EN
Dualist is the first 100% reversible parkas brand, launched in Paris in September 2019. Graphic, urban, high-standard and designed in an eco-responsible way, Dualist parkas were designed by Deborah Janicek, with over 20 years' experience in premium and luxury brands, in product and general management positions.
From the beginning of the project, we were approached to work on the identity of the brand, from naming to creative direction. The logo is based on a homemade typographic design, with fixed width, high contrast, and the monogram D is subtly duplicated according to precise alignment rules; the whole ensures that the typographic block has a perfect balance, combining power and finesse.
We have developed a radical and unpretentious graphic territory, with raw and refined applications, meticulously worked. The typefaces chosen, Protokoll and Gza from Out Of The Dark (Zurich), enhance the overall graphic design of the campaigns, packaging and the website.
Opening of the first Parisian flaship scheduled for October 2019, at 47 rue du Four.
Photo credit: Arno Lam.
_
FR
Dualist est la première marque de parkas 100% réversibles, lancée à Paris en septembre 2019. Graphiques, urbaines, de haute qualité et conçues de manière éco-responsable, les parkas Dualist ont été imaginées par Déborah Janicek, forte d'une expérience de plus de 20 ans au sein de marque premium et luxe, à des fonctions de direction produit et direction générale.
Dès la genèse du projet, nous avons été approchés afin de travailler sur l'identité de la marque, du naming à la direction artistique. Le logo est basé sur un dessin typographique maison, à chasse fixe, très contrasté, et le monogramme D se dédouble de manière subtile selon des règles d'alignement précises ; l'ensemble assure au bloc typographique un équilibre recherché, navigant entre puissance et finesse.
Nous avons développé un territoire graphique radical et sans fioritures, avec des applications brutes et raffinées, travaillées avec minutie. Les caractères choisis, le Protokoll et le Gza de Out Of The Dark (Zurich), complètent le dispositif graphique sur les campagnes, le packaging et le web.
Ouverture du premier flaship parisien prévue en octobre 2019, au 47 rue du Four.
Crédit photos : Arno Lam.