Blend: Opening Titles

Original Score & Sound Design: Ambrose Yu
Design & Illustration: Marcus Bakke, Ian Sigmon, Rachel Reid, Andy Most, James Noellert
Conceptual Illustration: Slawek Fedorczuk, James Noellert, Marcus Bakke
2D Animation: Ian Sigmon, Nick Parente, Dan Stack, Evan Kempinski
Title Animation: Jordan Scott
Cel Animation: Rachel Reid, Andy Most, Marcus Bakke
3D Animation: Doug Alberts, Marcus Bakke, Nick Forshee, John Hughes, Collin Leix, Handel Eugene, Nick Parente
3D Rigging: Chris Nelder, Nick Forshee, Marcus Bakke, Handel Eugene
3D Character Animation: Rachel Reid, Doug Ablerts, John Hughes, Marcus Bakke, Nick Forshee, Handel Eugene
3D modeling: Marcus Bakke, Nick Forshee, Billy Chitkin, Handel Eugene, Maritza Louis
VR Modeling: Collin Leix, Marcus Bakke, Nick Forshee
Compositing: Ian Sigmon, John Hughes, Collin Leix, Marcus Bakke, Nick Forshee, Andy Most
Render Wrangler: Todd Hersey
Produced By: Brandon Delis
Huge thanks to the blend crew for blending all of us together!