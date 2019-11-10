Blend: Opening Titles
The team behind Wine After Coffee asked us to create the opening titles for the third installment of Blend (a big ol’ animation festival in Vancouver). We couldn’t say yes faster! Our role was simple but important– introduce all the speakers, set a tone for the weekend at Blend, and leave our animation comrades with something to talk about.
Credits

Directed by Gunner
Original Score & Sound Design: Ambrose Yu
Design & Illustration: Marcus Bakke, Ian Sigmon, Rachel Reid, Andy Most, James Noellert
Conceptual Illustration: Slawek Fedorczuk, James Noellert, Marcus Bakke
2D Animation: Ian Sigmon, Nick Parente, Dan Stack, Evan Kempinski
Title Animation: Jordan Scott
Cel Animation: Rachel Reid, Andy Most, Marcus Bakke
3D Animation: Doug Alberts, Marcus Bakke, Nick Forshee, John Hughes, Collin Leix, Handel Eugene, Nick Parente
3D Rigging: Chris Nelder, Nick Forshee, Marcus Bakke, Handel Eugene
3D Character Animation: Rachel Reid, Doug Ablerts, John Hughes, Marcus Bakke, Nick Forshee, Handel Eugene
3D modeling: Marcus Bakke, Nick Forshee, Billy Chitkin, Handel Eugene, Maritza Louis 
VR Modeling: Collin Leix, Marcus Bakke, Nick Forshee
Compositing: Ian Sigmon, John Hughes, Collin Leix, Marcus Bakke, Nick Forshee, Andy Most
Render Wrangler: Todd Hersey 
Produced By: Brandon Delis

Huge thanks to the blend crew for blending all of us together!

