Faceversary - FACEBOOK
Emanuele Marani

City landscape I designed during the production phases
Early approach and concept proposal developed during the first days of the pitch
Second phases of concept and look proposal
Animation test
Animation test
Animation test
Third and last phases of concept and look proposal
Building design I developed during the first phases of the production , I used this "hero" building to create the complex city environment
Close up and detail of the city landscape I developed during the final production phase
Faceversary - FACEBOOK
938
5.2k
32
Published:
Emanuele Marani

    Owners

    Emanuele Marani Los Angeles, CA, USA

    Faceversary - FACEBOOK

    I had the pleasure to be part of this special project developed at Buck for Facebook. My role was to work on the design and the concept proposal Read More
    938
    5.2k
    32
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2020 Adobe Systems Incorporated.