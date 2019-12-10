UNDICI - Editorial Illustrations
Studio Ianus


Editorial illustrations for
UNDICI (Magazine)

Set of full page illustrations for an article about the Rugby World Cup 2019

Client: Undici
Our Role: Illustration
Art Director: Silvia Carollo
Japan VS South Africa
New Zealand & All Blacks
