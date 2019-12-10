Discover
UNDICI - Editorial Illustrations
Studio Ianus
•
Set of full page illustrations for an article about the Rugby World Cup 2019
Client: Undici
Our Role: Illustration
Art Director: Silvia Carollo
Japan VS South Africa
New Zealand & All Blacks
205
638
7
Published:
October 9th 2019
Studio Ianus
Studio Ianus
Milan, Italy
UNDICI - Editorial Illustrations
Set of full page illustrations for an article about the Rugby World Cup 2019.
205
638
7
Published:
October 9th 2019
Creative Fields
Illustration
,
Art Direction
,
Editorial Design
,
Rugby
editorial
world cup
japan
New Zealand
all blacks
