The Patchwork Boys
Fernando Molina
•
Featured In
Behance.net
—
10/2/2019
The Patchwork Boys, Girls and stuffs that I have created as a personal project
follow me on
instagram
<3
The Patchwork Boys
126
463
5
Published:
September 30th 2019
Fernando Molina
Magazine Illustration - Sorria - Mê de Motivos
Fernando Molina
73
458
Featured In
Motion
—
8/1/2019
Featured In
After Effects
—
9/19/2019
Globoplay
Multiple Owners
BEELD. motion
Fernando Molina
Luis Vilani
Filippo Johannson
862
5,907
Featured In
Behance.net
—
7/17/2019
Magazine Illustration - Galileu Antimatéria
Fernando Molina
667
9,492
Book Illustration - Vale Brincadeiras
Fernando Molina
725
4,423
Random Big Shoes Characters
Fernando Molina
1,179
6,732
Illustration Galileu "A Ciência tem vez na nova era?"
Fernando Molina
37
341
Featured In
Illustration
—
6/4/2019
Editorial Illustration - "O que resta de Chernobyl"
Fernando Molina
566
3,866
Featured In
Illustration
—
10/29/2018
Featured In
Illustrator
—
5/20/2019
Concept Illustration - Rede
Fernando Molina
373
4,734
Featured In
Interaction
—
10/23/2017
Featured In
Photoshop
—
3/2/2018
Revista Folha de São Paulo
Fernando Molina
726
4,981
Z Carniceria
Fernando Molina
179
1,665
Owners
Fernando Molina
São Paulo, Brazil
Follow
Following
Unfollow
The Patchwork Boys
126
463
5
Published:
September 30th 2019
Tools
Adobe Photoshop
Creative Fields
Illustration
,
Graphic Design
,
Character Design
,
The Patchwork Boys
patchwork
boys
girls
Stuff
flower
characters
fire
plants
mask
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
