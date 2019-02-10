Goldstorm
Goldstorm is a highly specialized asset management firm. Its services include portfolio management, investment planning, tax consulting and fiduciary advice. By consistently helping its clients achieve their long-term financial goals, the company aspires to be recognized as Mexico’s most renowned independent advisor group.

Financial companies rely a great deal on their good name and reputation, their business typically takes the form of a trust-based partnership with clients. We worked on a name that could clearly communicate that fundamental trust, but also one that would evoke other concepts such as security, integrity, flow, wealth and abundance. Goldstorm beautifully portrays the company’s personality. 

The slim clean-cut sans serif font we used for the logo is an ideal fit for the company’s name, it shows both elegance and strength. Delicate patterns, details in copper foil, embossed textures depicting a shiny rainfall—a metaphor for success and prosperity—and a beige palette complete the brand’s identity. We presented Goldstorm’s branding and unique selling proposition in different carriers including their website, marketing literature, sales presentations and stationery.











