Discover
Live
Jobs
Sign Up With Email
Sign Up
or
Search and Filter
Sign In
Sign Up With Email
Sign Up
or
Discover
Live
Jobs
Sign In
Download on the App Store
Get it on Google Play
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
English
Share
Add to Moodboard
Follow All
Unfollow All
Appreciate
Follow All
Following All
Unfollow All
GAGUARD ; Artwork Collection
Multiple Owners
이 형주
Seoul, Korea, Republic of
Follow
Following
Unfollow
BUGABOO STUDiO
Seoul, Korea, Republic of
Follow
Following
Unfollow
•
Follow All
Following All
Unfollow All
Featured In
Behance.net
—
10/3/2019
Add to Moodboard
Follow All
Following All
Unfollow All
GAGUARD ; Artwork Collection
66
458
2
Published:
September 30th 2019
Multiple Owners
이 형주
Seoul, Korea, Republic of
Follow
Following
Unfollow
BUGABOO STUDiO
Seoul, Korea, Republic of
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Follow All
Following All
Unfollow All
Featured In
Behance.net
—
8/21/2019
GAGUARD : ON A RAINY DAY
Multiple Owners
이 형주
BUGABOO STUDiO
1,598
21,323
Featured In
Behance.net
—
7/1/2019
GAGUARD ; SUMMER VACATION PROJECT
Multiple Owners
이 형주
BUGABOO STUDiO
1,293
19,271
Featured In
Behance.net
—
6/23/2019
BUGABOO FRIENDS
Multiple Owners
이 형주
BUGABOO STUDiO
1,649
18,783
Featured In
Graphic Design
—
9/25/2019
GAGUARD ; LIFE & HUB, SHANGHAI - MID SUMMER'S DREAM
Multiple Owners
BUGABOO STUDiO
이 형주
641
4,396
Featured In
Illustration
—
8/10/2019
Korean Character Design
이 형주
568
4,823
Featured In
Motion
—
9/16/2019
ATTEUL; COMESTIC PROJECT
Multiple Owners
이 형주
BUGABOO STUDiO
613
4,855
Featured In
Illustration
—
7/26/2019
GAGUARD ; BANANA MILK CUSTOM PROJECT
Multiple Owners
이 형주
BUGABOO STUDiO
816
6,440
POKEMON ART!
이 형주
192
1,267
Featured In
Illustration
—
6/9/2019
POKEMON ART!
이 형주
685
7,248
Featured In
Illustration
—
7/16/2019
POKEMON ART
이 형주
483
4,824
Owners
이 형주
Seoul, Korea, Republic of
Follow
Following
Unfollow
BUGABOO STUDiO
Seoul, Korea, Republic of
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Project Made For
STUDiO-BUGABOO
Seoul, Korea, Republic of
GAGUARD ; Artwork Collection
18~19년도에 만든 아트웍들입니다! These are artworks created in 18-19 years!
66
458
2
Published:
September 30th 2019
Tools
Adobe Photoshop
View Gallery
Download Now
Adobe Lightroom
View Gallery
Download Now
Adobe Illustrator
View Gallery
Download Now
Maxon Cinema 4D
Pixologic Zbrush
Wacom Tablet
Creative Fields
Digital Art
,
Character Design
,
Illustration
,
c4d
cinema4d
3D
ILLUSTRATION
cute
characters
photoshop
artwork
gaguard
toy
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Read More
Report
Careers at Behance
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Powered By Behance
Creative Career Tips
Download the App
iOS Apps
Android Apps
More Behance
Careers at Behance
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Powered By Behance
Creative Career Tips
Download the App
English
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
TOU
Privacy
Community
Help
AdChoices
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2019 Adobe Systems Incorporated.