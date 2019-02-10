THE POLITICIAN — Main Title Sequence

Client: RMTV / Netflix
Design Studio: Elastic
Creative Directors: Heidi Berg & Felix Soletic
CG Lead: Yongsub Song
Lead Designer: Carlo Sa
Designers: EJ Kang, James Levy, Mert Kizlay, Min Shi
Modelers: Joe Paniagua, Michael Cardenas, Mason Dash
3D Animators: Sam Sparks, Kris Szumowski, Lee Buckley
Storyboards: Arien Walizadeh
Editor: Rachel Fowler
VFX Supervisors: Urs Furrer & Shahana Khan
3D Scanning: Travis Reinke
Dynamics: Miguel Salek
2D VFX Artists: Enid Dalkoff, Gavin Camp
Additional Production Support: Kevin Onofreo
Producer: Paul Makowski
Coordinator: Megan Rodriguez
Executive Producer: Luke Colson
Head of Production: Kate Berry
Managing Director: Jennifer Sofio Hall
Live Action
Production Company: Detention
Director of Photography: Tim Jensen
Live Action Producer: Ryan Ennis
Production Designer: Arne Knudsen
Colorist: Paul Yacono
Color Assistants: Corey Martinez, Tanner Hladek
Color Producer: Jenny Bright
Executive Producer: Thatcher Peterson
