THE POLITICIAN — Main Title Sequence
Multiple Owners
More process on Instagram.
Client: RMTV / Netflix

Design Studio: Elastic
Creative Directors: Heidi Berg & Felix Soletic
CG Lead: Yongsub Song
Lead Designer: Carlo Sa
Designers: EJ Kang, James Levy, Mert Kizlay, Min Shi
Modelers: Joe Paniagua, Michael Cardenas, Mason Dash
3D Animators: Sam Sparks, Kris Szumowski, Lee Buckley
Storyboards: Arien Walizadeh
Editor: Rachel Fowler

VFX Supervisors: Urs Furrer & Shahana Khan
3D Scanning: Travis Reinke
Dynamics: Miguel Salek
2D VFX Artists: Enid Dalkoff, Gavin Camp
Additional Production Support: Kevin Onofreo

Producer: Paul Makowski
Coordinator: Megan Rodriguez
Executive Producer: Luke Colson
Head of Production: Kate Berry
Managing Director: Jennifer Sofio Hall

Live Action
Production Company: Detention
Director of Photography: Tim Jensen
Live Action Producer: Ryan Ennis
Production Designer: Arne Knudsen

Colorist: Paul Yacono
Color Assistants: Corey Martinez, Tanner Hladek
Color Producer: Jenny Bright
Executive Producer: Thatcher Peterson
THE POLITICIAN — Main Title Sequence
167
1,180
8
Published:
Multiple Owners

    Owners

    Felix Soletic Los Angeles, CA, USA
    Carlo Sa Los Angeles, CA, USA

    THE POLITICIAN — Main Title Sequence

    Opening title sequence for The Politician on Netflix.
    167
    1,180
    8
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2019 Adobe Systems Incorporated.