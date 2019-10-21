StrangeLove. Lo-cal Soda
Mat Bogust | Think™
Melbourne-based StrangeLove is a dynamic and unconventional drinks company.
While the market was saturated by sameness (and sugar), Marx Design saw an opportunity to disrupt – to be the next generation of a better soda. Embracing cues from the glory days of the 1960s, 70s, and 80s, they focussed on the idea of ‘craft soda’ – refreshment, flavour, and effervescence, with a touch of nostalgia. 

For the release, we were asked to team up and help create a bit of a special promo pack. This was created with a 1.5mm thick, paper-covered, hinged, rigid box & lid, plus divider set, and collar. There's also a friction fit cut-out within the underside of the lid, holding literature and the finer details, and an additional insert to hold x4, rather than the full range of x7. 

All brand, graphics, execution: Marx Design

Final imagery thanks to & copyright © Marx Design
