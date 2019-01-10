Letta
Peltan-Brosz Studio


Letta is a Budapest-based wedding costume designer. Every garment is tailored to perfection and made of luxurious fabrics and decadent beading. Letta's elegant couture gowns are meticulously crafted by hand and her design signatures embrace graceful lines and romantic detailing.

We are Peltan-Brosz Studio, and since 2011 we have been helping brands, individuals and institutions express their vision by offering straight-forward creative services. 
We are passionate and always on the lookout for meaningful perspectives to add value to the work we do. Our love for artistic sensibility and human experience shape the visual language we focus on. We view our clients as long-term partners - and together, we create experiences that engage and inform. For inquiries, new projects and collaborations contact us through studio@peltan-brosz.com.
Letta
204
1,223
14
Published:
Peltan-Brosz Studio

    Owners

    Peltan-Brosz Studio Budapest, Hungary

    Letta

    Letta is a Budapest-based wedding costume designer. Every garment is tailored to perfection and made of luxurious fabrics and decadent beading. L Read More
    204
    1,223
    14
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2019 Adobe Systems Incorporated.