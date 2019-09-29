The song of the dead brother

This project was created for Ergon House in Athens, the seventh heaven for food enthusiasts, a spectacular marketplace, with café, bar & restaurant and a boutique hotel above it. When you enter the building a whole Agora (= food market) will unfold in front of you, with the restaurant at your left side, and our mural in the background.
The illustrations were inspired by the oldest surviving traditional Greek folk song "The dead brother's song". Those poems-songs of characteristically dark and dreary nature were called "paraloges" (paraloge, "illogic") as their theme was mostly supernatural.
"The dead brother's song" in particular is featuring a dead person resurrecting for some time to fulfill an oath, and birds speaking with a human voice.
MADE BY BEETROOT