The song of the dead brother
Beetroot Design
This project was created for Ergon House in Athens, the seventh heaven for food enthusiasts, a spectacular marketplace, with café, bar & restaurant and a boutique hotel above it. When you enter the building a whole Agora (= food market) will unfold in front of you, with the restaurant at your left side, and our mural in the background.
The illustrations were inspired by the oldest surviving traditional Greek folk song "The dead brother's song". Those poems-songs of characteristically dark and dreary nature were called "paraloges" (paraloge, "illogic") as their theme was mostly supernatural.
"The dead brother's song" in particular is featuring a dead person resurrecting for some time to fulfill an oath, and birds speaking with a human voice.

MADE BY BEETROOT

#eatyourvegetables
Check our Instagram
The song of the dead brother
78
262
8
Published:
Beetroot Design

    Owners

    Beetroot Design Thessaloniki, Greece

    The song of the dead brother

    This project was created for Ergon House in Athens, the seventh heaven for food enthusiasts, a spectacular marketplace, with café, bar & restaura Read More
    78
    262
    8
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2019 Adobe Systems Incorporated.