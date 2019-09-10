Festival Papillons de Nuit 2018

The Papillons de Nuit music festival has once again placed its trust in us for its 18th annual event and a partnership entering its 4th year.
Client: Festival Papillons de Nuit
Year: 2018
More at: murmure.me/en/project/p2n18/
Identity
For this new annual event, Murmure has combined illustrative and graphic universes to offer a surreal and dreamlike composition. Working once again on a series of visuals, the agency plays with colour ranges to reveal the various atmospheres and light that the various hours of day and night bring about. The graphic shapes call to mind the valleys which make the location so distinctive.
A subtle play on gradations and digital noises adds depth and volume to the graphic creations.
A series based on different times of day and night
The ratio given over to the graphic universe diminishes as the line-up asserts itself.
Adding a black and white 3D shape adds a contemporary and surreal style to the composition. It is the main and recurrent element of the serial production process.
An elegant and minimalistic composition
Murmure designs and advocates collage posters that highlight serial productions and macro uses for certain partner situation scenarios.
Merchandising matching the festival’s colour scheme
An elegant, dreamlike and contemporary visual identity which appears consistently on material aimed at the public.