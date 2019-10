Le Moulinet

Le Moulinet is a performance venue located at the heart of Île-des-Moulins, in Terrebonne. More intimate than the older Le Théâtre du Vieux Terrebonne, its programming showcases emerging artists and one-of-akind events. Wishing to stand apart from TVT through its unique, alternative offering, our mandate was to give the theatre a distinct image to match its dynamic youthfulness.