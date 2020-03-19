We Are Nature Vol. 6
Christoffer Relander
"Blood Tie"
We Are Nature Vol. VI

I did not plan to finish this series yet. But as the global crisis caused by the Coronavirus, most of my commissioned works are either canceled or postponed. Especially the projects that require travel. I feel sorry for everyone affected.

In 2010 I began my journey experimenting with multiple exposure photography. During the years I have been asking myself sometimes, am I limiting my imagination when strictly sticking to this technique? Today, I am releasing my first personal project that was not created/blended in-camera. I decided to still bring inspiration from both the multiple exposure film algorithms (negative film) and some basic darkroom techniques. I suppose it is only natural to me to keep some limitations. The process has been different; not for the worse—Just different. I hope you enjoy!
"the Guardian"
About project: Selection of personal digital composites from 2019-2020.
Technique: Experimental digital composites.
Prints: Pigment prints on German Etching paper (310g). Limited editions available in three sizes; small, medium and large. Available on request.

