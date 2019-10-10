Hello Copenhagen

















During the design and production, our goal is to create well-used, exciting, contemporary, demanding and nature-friendly products. Your sketches, drawings and ideas love grid layouts that are subtle and can help you.

Our notebooks are designed in line with Dieter Rams’s 10 principles of good design. Not too large. Not too small. Not too thin. Not too thick. Just the perfect size for your hand and your bag. The architectural masterpieces of the cities are presented on the 32 pages centre seam. Today’s materials, today’s technologies, today’s appearance - for today’s Van Goghs and Cézannes. The fine touch Munken Pure paper from Sweden is pleasing to your eyes and your touch.



