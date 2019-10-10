Hello Copenhagen
Multiple Owners




During the design and production, our goal is to create well-used, exciting, contemporary, demanding and nature-friendly products. Your sketches, drawings and ideas love grid layouts that are subtle and can help you.
Our notebooks are designed in line with Dieter Rams’s 10 principles of good design. Not too large. Not too small. Not too thin. Not too thick. Just the perfect size for your hand and your bag. The architectural masterpieces of the cities are presented on the 32 pages centre seam. Today’s materials, today’s technologies, today’s appearance - for today’s Van Goghs and Cézannes. The fine touch Munken Pure paper from Sweden is pleasing to your eyes and your touch.

Illustrated pages: SH Recycling, 100g, FSC certified
Covers: Keaykolour / Color Style, 300g, FSC certified
Note pages: Munken Pure, 80g, FSC certified
Product design: Krisztián Torma
Consultant: Linda Csõvári
Graphics: Explicit Design Studio
Illustrations: 20
Weight: 200g Pages: 164

get it online at: notess.co










Hello Copenhagen
209
1,006
11
Published:
Multiple Owners

    Owners

    Explicit Design Studio Budapest, Hungary
    Sebestyén Németh Budapest, Hungary
    Hunor Kátay Budapest, Hungary
    Szilárd Kovács Budapest, Hungary

    Project Made For

    explicit Budapest, Hungary

    Hello Copenhagen

    During the design and production, our goal is to create well-used, exciting, contemporary, demanding and nature-friendly products. Your sketches, Read More
    209
    1,006
    11
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2019 Adobe Systems Incorporated.