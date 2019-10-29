We have worked with Bunsen for a number of years on their brand and identity. One of the main principles of the Bunsen brand is to keep the brand fresh and unique in an all too repetitive franchised market place.
No two Bunsen premises are the same. We work alongside award winning architects and sign-makers to design bespoke signage and interiors for each location. The same applies to the logo and business card menus of each premises which are constantly evolving. We have worked on 6 premises to date with a few more in the pipeline. The images above are a small snippet into what we have created for Bunsen. We also recently built the new Bunsen website that integrates an online ordering system along with information on each individual premises.