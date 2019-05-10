Discover
For Art's Sake Wall Design
Omar. Aqil
•
Featured In
Behance.net
—
10/5/2019
For Art's Sake Wall Design
187
704
10
Published:
October 3rd 2019
Omar. Aqil
Featured In
Behance.net
—
8/8/2019
Breathing Space
Omar. Aqil
1,913
18,783
Featured In
Behance.net
—
2/6/2019
Characteristics-2019
Omar. Aqil
3,258
28,350
Featured In
Behance.net
—
5/20/2019
Curvatures (May 2019)
Omar. Aqil
2,454
27,574
Featured In
Illustration
—
7/27/2019
Google Brand Campaign
Multiple Owners
Omar. Aqil
Rob Juárez
Floss Creatives
2,822
16,680
Featured In
Illustration
—
6/22/2019
Big Surprises - 20 LEVELS
Omar. Aqil
2,709
16,412
Featured In
Behance.net
—
5/1/2019
PERCEPTION - MIMIC IV
Omar. Aqil
1,395
18,400
Featured In
Behance.net
—
1/9/2019
Construed - MIMIC III
Omar. Aqil
2,620
21,662
Adobe Think Tank (The Future of Digital Workplace)
Multiple Owners
Omar. Aqil
Rob Juárez
1,008
7,058
Featured In
Behance.net
—
4/9/2018
Featured In
Illustration
—
4/2/2018
Character Illustrations
Omar. Aqil
3,541
36,986
Featured In
Behance.net
—
9/12/2018
Musing (Character Illustrations II)
Omar. Aqil
1,563
19,983
Owners
Omar. Aqil
Lahore, Pakistan
For Art's Sake Wall Design
Was invited to create a backdrop for 'The Art's Sake' Paris Fashion Week Exhibition 2019.
187
704
10
Published:
October 3rd 2019
Tools
Adobe Photoshop
Adobe Illustrator
Maxon Cinema 4D
Otoy Octane
Creative Fields
Art Direction
,
Branding
,
Set Design
,
3D
Picasso
art
set design
branding
design
Interior
inpirations
sunglassess
modern
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
