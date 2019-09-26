Dreams of New York
Dreams of New York is a project that evolved out of Forth + Back’s ongoing love affair with the East Coast and specifically New York. They began wandering the streets of New York through Google Earth and eventually started to document the strange frozen images of life they found there. After countless digital forays into this weird wonderful landscape, they realized that there was something special happening that they wanted to share with the world.

Dreams of New York is a dream-like documentation of their digital ramblings of New York over the past three years. The project has culminated into a 200 page coffee table book, as well as a website that showcases a selection of images that they will continue to compile.

Art Direction / Creative Direction / Editorial Design / Naming / 
Photography / Print Design / Web Design
Published:
Forth + Back

    Owners

    Forth + Back Los Angeles, CA, USA

    Project Made For

    Branding Union New York, NY, USA

    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields

