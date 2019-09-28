FH Giselle™ Display

FH Giselle





Turkish Graphic and Type designer Fatih Hardal founded Hardal Studio in 2019.

The Giselle font is designed for designers, music, film and TV, logo, publishing (magazines, books), corporate identity, games, entertainment, theater, cinema and screen design. It contains only one weight.





Giselle provides typography support for lowercase and uppercase letters, numbers, punctuation. I was inspired by Armin Hofmann's Giselle poster. The name Giselle comes from there.





The 2019 version contains all characters.

The OpenType format is available in Macintosh and Windows.





Release Date: September, 2019

Design: Fatih Hardal







