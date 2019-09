Client

C&A is a Dutch international fast fashion brand established in 1841 by the siblings Clemens and August Brenninkmeijer. The brand maintains presence in 22 European countries, in addition to Brazil, China and Mexico. C&A arrived in Mexico in 1999 and expanded quickly establishing their largest headquarters positioning itself as an accessible fast-fashion brand.





Objective

Update the C&A graphic identity system corresponding to their new brand strategy.





Solution

We created a flexible layout system with patterns employing colors and typographies helping us re-define their refreshed brand presence. A set of icons was designed introducing an orderly and cohesive communication system with the ability to adapt to different and growing C&A brand applications.