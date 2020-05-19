SXSW 2020 Art





SXSW 2020 — AKA, the SXSW that never was





Mattson Creative r sale). Ty's o riginal request was to have me create something that felt evocative of a 60's era worlds fair, while feeling modern. Back in 2019,was asked to be the 2020 "Big Bag" artist for SXSW. Ty Mattson asked me to create the artwork, so I had the opportunity to create the Big Bag art, as well as additional artwork for tee shirts, and a poster (including a color variant or two, though I'm not sure if those are available foriginal request was to have me create something that felt evocative of a 60's era worlds fair, while feeling modern.





Of course none of us could have know that South-by-Southwest 2020 would go down in history as "the one that never was". But despite that, it was still an honor and a privilege to make a little art.





Shirts and posters can be purchased on the SXSW web site, sxsw.com and at least for the time-being, it looks like the bags come free with purchases, while supplies last.





Client: SXSW

—

Creative Director: Ty Mattson

—

Design / Illustration: Russ Gray



