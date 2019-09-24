Discover
Dreamer Pool - A Riot Of Color
Elena Iv-skaya
•
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Featured In
Behance.net
—
9/24/2019
DREAMER POOL - A RIOT OF COLOR
Photography/styling/set design/art direction: Elena Iv-skaya
Model: Oulimata Gallet
INSTAGRAM
Add to Moodboard
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Dreamer Pool - A Riot Of Color
148
442
12
Published:
September 23rd 2019
Elena Iv-skaya
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Colorbundance
Elena Iv-skaya
115
539
Featured In
Fashion
—
9/3/2019
You Are Everything/Schon magazine
Elena Iv-skaya
264
2,062
Featured In
Behance.net
—
8/23/2019
Imprint ZA SS20 x Africa Is Now magazine
Elena Iv-skaya
851
9,236
Featured In
Behance.net
—
8/8/2019
OOLI II
Elena Iv-skaya
1,146
13,039
Featured In
Fashion
—
8/5/2019
Dreamer Pool IV/Pinks and Blues
Elena Iv-skaya
504
4,859
Featured In
Fashion
—
7/23/2019
A Taste Of Victory, L'Officiel Lithuania
Elena Iv-skaya
411
4,369
Featured In
Behance.net
—
5/7/2019
DECONSTRUCTED
Elena Iv-skaya
1,863
26,044
Featured In
Fashion
—
4/17/2019
SUNKISSED for Schön!
Elena Iv-skaya
822
6,656
Featured In
Fashion
—
3/27/2019
In The Wild, L'Officiel Ukraine
Elena Iv-skaya
694
6,110
Featured In
Behance.net
—
3/15/2019
Featured In
Fashion
—
7/12/2019
Les Aquarelles
Elena Iv-skaya
1,035
14,405
Owners
Elena Iv-skaya
Saint-Gilles-les-Bains, Reunion
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Creative Fields
Photography
,
Art Direction
,
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Read More
Report
