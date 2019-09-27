BRUTALIST SILENCE
Annabell Kutucu
BRUTALIST SILENCE


Interior Design & Styling by Annabell Kutucu
Photography by Ana Santl

Client: No Ordinary Agency

Vintage furniture by 'Original in Berlin'

A brutalist creative hub for thought leaders, rule breakers and innovators. 

Located in the newest of Berlin’s community space Marina Marina, a re-positioning of 1950’s architecture at the waterfront, a home to talented and intelligent entrepreneurs.
Reduced design of brutalist silence and wabi-sabi inspired esthetics with selected vintage pieces, balance the rough architecture and create an inspiring environment.

annabellkutucu.com I annabell.k@me.com
BRUTALIST SILENCE
337
1,500
12
Published:
Annabell Kutucu

    Owners

    Annabell Kutucu Berlin, Germany

    BRUTALIST SILENCE

    337
    1,500
    12
    Published:

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2019 Adobe Systems Incorporated.