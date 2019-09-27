BRUTALIST SILENCE
Interior Design & Styling by Annabell Kutucu
Photography by Ana Santl
Client: No Ordinary Agency
Vintage furniture by 'Original in Berlin'
A brutalist creative hub for thought leaders, rule breakers and innovators.
Located in the newest of Berlin’s community space Marina Marina, a re-positioning of 1950’s architecture at the waterfront, a home to talented and intelligent entrepreneurs.
Reduced design of brutalist silence and wabi-sabi inspired esthetics with selected vintage pieces, balance the rough architecture and create an inspiring environment.
annabellkutucu.com I annabell.k@me.com