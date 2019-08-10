W-Moon-Y Muti-Vitabin:
Through the analysis of daily life, we found that there are 9 syndromes among young people:
Stay Up Late Syndrome, 996 Syndrome(Overtime culture of Chinese Internet companies: "996" refers to work at 9:00 in the morning, 9:00 in the evening, and a working system of 6 days a week), Low-Calorie Health Syndrome, Always Single syndrome, Rubberneckt Addiction Syndrome, Cat Person Syndrome, Letter Luck Syndrome, Keep Life With Alcohol Syndrome and Homesickness Syndrome.
To provide young people with similar predicaments the micronutrients they need,
In the Mid-Autumn Festival, we made a compound vitamin cake for all these diseases.
With these nine cakes, you can continue to grow up healthy and happy!
Actually, it is nine moon cakes with our best wishes for life!
The beautiful mooncake packaging is too boring, so we have taken a different approach to converting the good wishes into the vitamins that people need every day, and extracting the visual elements of pharmaceutical products.
we hope to bring you something interesting in this traditional festival.
通过日常的生活状态分析，我们发现现在年轻人中普遍存在9种症候人群：
熬夜症候群、996症候群、低卡养生症候群、总是单身症候群、吃瓜上瘾症候群、猫奴症候群、信锦鲤症候群、酒精续命症候群和思乡症候群。
为了给现在有类似生存困境的年轻人补充一些生活所需的“微量元素”，
恰逢中秋佳节，我们针对此类症状，研发出了一款包治百病的“复合维他饼”，
吃完这九块饼，你就可以继续健康快乐的成长下去！
Director：吴大票
Creative Director ：Raven Lee
Art Director & Design：@行行珂
Copywriter：彬彬
Creative Agency：WMY WORKS
Copyright © WMY WORKS
中 · 秋 · 快 · 乐 · Happy Mid-Autumn Festival
行行珂 × WMY WORKS