W-Moon-Y Muti-Vitabin:

Through the analysis of daily life, we found that there are 9 syndromes among young people :

Stay Up Late Syndrome, 996 Syndrome(Overtime culture of Chinese Internet companies: "996" refers to work at 9:00 in the morning, 9:00 in the evening, and a working system of 6 days a week), Low-Calorie Health Syndrome, Always Single syndrome, Rubberneckt Addiction Syndrome, Cat Person Syndrome, Letter Luck Syndrome, Keep Life With Alcohol Syndrome and Homesickness Syndrome.

To provide young people with similar predicaments the micronutrients they need,

In the Mid-Autumn Festival, we made a compound vitamin cake for all these diseases.

With these nine cakes, you can continue to grow up healthy and happy!





Actually, it is nine moon cakes with our best wishes for life!

The beautiful mooncake packaging is too boring, so we have taken a different approach to converting the good wishes into the vitamins that people need every day, and extracting the visual elements of pharmaceutical products.