4AM for EY

















BRIEF





4AM is a venture by Ernst and Young, one of the Big Four accounting firms. EY’s vision was to empower its innovative muscle, gathering a team dedicated to helping businesses embrace newness and change as part of their drivers for growth. Run by a team of entrepreneurs and future oriented leaders at EY, 4AM looks to push the boundaries working with transformative business models. EY entrusted Erretres to build its new brand for an audience of innovative corporations and startups.





STRATEGY





Working closely with the 4AM team and conducting extensive research, Erretres identified the key concepts that represents the brand’s values and ambitions, both independent and as part of EY’s firm. With EY’s tagline as “building a better working world”, Erretres developed a creative concept for 4AM as a play on the tagline but refined for a more targeted audience: Impact Beyond Innovation. The goal was to make sure the prospective clients of 4AM identify with their future-oriented and disruptive thinking of its team.



















