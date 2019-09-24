Trafalgar Tavern Greenwich

The Trafalgar Tavern rises gracefully from the River Thames at the Maritime Greenwich World Heritage Site. Designed by architect Joseph Kay in 1837, it retains the essence of 19th-century Greenwich, when it was frequented by the luminaries of London’s literary, artistic and political circles, and counted among its celebrated patrons Charles Dickens, J.M.W Turner, Isambard Kingdom Brunel, William Gladstone and Tom Cribb and many others.







Its elegant bow windows and canopied balconies, immortalized by James Tissot, are the epitome of Regency taste and present a unique glimpse of authentic seaside architecture in London.

