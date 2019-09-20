ZigZag is a project for yachting enthusiasts in Saint Petersburg.





Our brief was to assist with the launch of a sailing club: coming up with a name, developing a corporate style, and setting up a website in time for the start of the season, with a total of two months to complete these objectives.

The Сlub

There’s a myth that sailing is just for rich people. The aim of our work with ZigZag was to show that this isn’t the case, by opening an accessible sailing club and popularizing yachting.





Existing yacht clubs in St. Petersburg have a problem: a meagre sailing fleet consisting of old boats that are designed for serious sporting competitions.





Zigzag is the first sailing club in St. Petersburg with its own fleet of yachts. The yachts are built in the St. Petersburg area. The vessels are J/70s, a class of international sporting yacht.

















Naming

When a vessel is sailing downwind, it goes straight; when a vessel is sailing into the wind, it tacks at an angle. The way the boat moves when tacking is reminiscent of a zigzag – hence the club’s name.







