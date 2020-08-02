Fast Company - Google on the Brain
Gabriel Silveira
A series of illustrations for Fast Company magazine for their story about Google's AI technology
Process

This was a very cool project where I had the chance to work from the ground up, helping my client with concepting from the start. Their basic initial input was that they wanted the AI to be represented by a giant robot (not a problem!) and for the illustrations to be ambiguous about their mood. So I tried to imagine what a Google-made robot would look like, and played with the mood of the scenes to add that contrast of "This is awesome/kinda terrifying" that's very present in the whole AI discussion. 
Gabriel Silveira

    Gabriel Silveira London, United Kingdom

