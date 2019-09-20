Discover
Noname_graphic novel | 2019
Le Thu
•
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Featured In
Behance.net
—
9/20/2019
Noname
Graphic novel_ Ongoing
watercolor_gouache_photoshop
Hi everyone, here's some pages of my first graphic novel. Hope you like it :D
Thanks for viewing!
Noname_graphic novel | 2019
163
547
15
Published:
September 19th 2019
Le Thu
Follow
Following
Unfollow
From A to B_Comic | 2019
Le Thu
73
263
Featured In
Behance.net
—
4/22/2019
My Saigon | Children's book illustrations | 2018
Multiple Owners
Le Thu
Dang Phuong
1,595
14,310
Featured In
Behance.net
—
4/8/2019
Xiaode's amusement park Children's book| 2018
Multiple Owners
Le Thu
Dang Phuong
1,148
15,475
YEAR OF THE PIG - 2019
Multiple Owners
W.illus Illustration
Tran Nhat
Dusse Bui
Tran Thuy My
Pham Quang Phuc
The Anng
Diep Quynh
Dat Trong Do
Rong Pham
Tú Bùi
Phung Nguyen Quang
Thanh Xinh
Toma Nguyen
Điệp Hô Hô
Trâm Anh Huỳnh
Sith Zam
Bao Luu
Mai Nguyen
michelangelo_pons (Pón)
Tín Trần
Le Thu
Lai N Nguyen
Nguyễn Thành Vũ
Dac Trung Tran
Thanh DC
Wazza Pink
Chí Hào
Hopoo Vo
Tuan Anh Vu
Khoa Le
X.Lan X.Lan
Vinh Nguyen
370
6,627
Featured In
Interaction
—
4/16/2019
Wico cats | Animated stickers | 2018
Le Thu
736
5,544
Ve Ve Hat Boi
Multiple Owners
Killien Huynh
KAA Illustration
Phung Nguyen Quang
Phuc Cao Le Dieu
Nguyễn Thành Vũ
Bao Luu
Sith Zam
Noh .A
Dat Trong Do
W.illus Illustration
Tú Bùi
Dac Trung Tran
Tuan Anh Vu
Klbc Thu Phan
Thanh Đỗ
Phuong Pipou Nguyen
Tín Trần
Toma Nguyen
Pham Quang Phuc
Mien Phan
Diễm Nguyễn
Trâm Anh Huỳnh
Bảo Huyên Lê
Phuong Thuy Tran
Lá Studio
Vuon Illustration
Rong Pham
Le Thu
Nguyễn Ngọc Vũ (Cậu bé Thỏ)
Vinh Nguyen
Khoa Le
Hopoo Vo
Mai Nguyen
1,682
18,701
Featured In
Behance.net
—
10/20/2017
Heaven | Picturebook | 2017
Multiple Owners
Le Thu
Thanh Đỗ
Sundog Studio
820
13,511
Featured In
Motion
—
8/25/2019
COCOBAY_ 2D Animated TVC 2
Multiple Owners
Dang Phuong
Thanh Đỗ
Le Thu
Sundog Studio
342
5,177
Hiruscar Animation Series
Multiple Owners
Thanh Đỗ
Le Thu
Sundog Studio
Dang Phuong
176
2,231
Featured In
Illustration
—
3/6/2017
fashion pets
Multiple Owners
Le Thu
Sundog Studio
963
6,189
