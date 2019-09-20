Noname_graphic novel | 2019
Le Thu
Noname
Graphic novel_ Ongoing
watercolor_gouache_photoshop

Hi everyone, here's some pages of my first graphic novel. Hope you like it :D
Thanks for viewing!
Noname_graphic novel | 2019
163
547
15
Published:
Le Thu

    Owners

    Le Thu Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

    Noname_graphic novel | 2019

    163
    547
    15
    Published:

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2019 Adobe Systems Incorporated.