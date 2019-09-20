Andrei Gheorghe - DADA - Publishing

A N D R E I G H E O R G H E – D A D A
The coincidence book
When coming up with the concept for architect
Andrei Gheorghe’s project, moodley gave chance
a free rein – designing a book by
deliberately choosing to give up control.
C R E D I T S:
Client: Andrei Gheorghe, Institute of Architecture,
Managing Director Creative: Volkmar Weiss
Creative Direction, Art Direction, Concept: Nora Obergeschwandner
Design: Nora Obergeschwandner, Kevin Nowak, Katrin Möstböck
Project Management: Binela Zeiselberger
Portfolio-Photography: Erli Grünzweil
Video: Günther Hauser, Studio Superplus
