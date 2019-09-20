Andrei Gheorghe - DADA - Publishing
moodley brand identity
A N D R E I   G H E O R G H E   –   D A D A
The coincidence book

When coming up with the concept for architect 
Andrei Gheorghe’s project, moodley gave chance 
a free rein – designing a book by 
deliberately choosing to give up control.
C R E D I T S:
Client: Andrei Gheorghe, Institute of Architecture, 
University of Applied Arts Vienna, Austria 
Managing Director Creative: Volkmar Weiss
Creative Direction, Art Direction, Concept: Nora Obergeschwandner
Design: Nora Obergeschwandner, Kevin Nowak, Katrin Möstböck
Project Management: Binela Zeiselberger
Portfolio-Photography: Erli Grünzweil
Video: Günther Hauser, Studio Superplus
Andrei Gheorghe - DADA - Publishing
108
622
6
Published:
moodley brand identity

    Owners

    moodley brand identity Graz, Austria

    Andrei Gheorghe - DADA - Publishing

    108
    622
    6
    Published:

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2019 Adobe Systems Incorporated.