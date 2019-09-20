CALIFORNIA AMUSEMENT PARKS
Universal Studios has an impressive mix of state-of-the-art motion simulator rides, live shows, and exhilarating 3D attractions highlighting the production company’s most famous films. Imagine the chill of London on a scorching Southern California day at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter and cool down with a butterbeer, the popular wizard beverage in the snowy streets of Hogsmeade. Elsewhere, guests learn what goes on behind the scenes of a blockbuster film on the popular Studio Tour. Visitors board a tram and view the actual sets and props from movies like Jaws, Psycho, and the hit TV series Desperate Housewives.