Editorial Illustration - Summer 2019

Relese creativity - Charaktery Magazine 08/19
Main issue's article about creativity in general - How to achive/ train/ use creative thinking.
Note: some illustrations are purely decorative to create atmosphere of joy and fun that comes from creating and being creative when others are my attempt to find some unobvious corelations with things and its functions to show how creative thinking can change the perception of our surroundings.
'At the beginning there was curiosity'
'Raise to child's level'
'Unlocking potential'
I've decided to connect first and last illustration of the article and add a bit of plot by putting there these three drops. (Perfonifications of art and science on first spread waters people's potential to grow, gain knowledge and be creative)
_______________________________________________________________________
„What comes with reading books - Charaktery Extra Magazine 08/19
Article about how reading fairy tales affects children and child's morality.
Note: the article juxtaposes childish innocence with mature topics of morality, lies and admission of mistakes. So I decided to use vivid colors, wide color's palette and representation of fairy-tale costumes, which I combined with a slightly melancholic image of the portrayed children.
This illustration refers to the 'Tortoise and hare' by Ezop - mentioned in aricle
_______________________________________________________________________
Magazine cover - Gazzetta Italia magazine 10/19
The cover refers to National Italian Language's week.
Note: the idea here was to create simple composition that will be eye-catching and will stand out from other covers on bookshelf. I set myself a goal to avoid soft chairoscuro, puting too much details and to build the portrait with just simple graphic shapes.
_______________________________________________________________________
„Conversation with another species - Charaktery Magazine 06/19
Article about hate and understadinng.
Note: in addition to literally showing the conflict, I wanted to put the characters in opposition with the help of mass (full shapes vs openwork), shapes (triangles vs circles) and colors.
_______________________________________________________________________
„Rower czy jowej - Charaktery Magazine 09/19
Article about misspellings and how technology affects childeren's speech disorder.
Note: this commision was quite a challange due to layout of caption and subtitle. I decided to create illustration that will unite with type and add a bit of childish mood to it.
_______________________________________________________________________
Personal illustrations
„Courage
„Tropical Vibe
