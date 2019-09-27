VIZOU - Reading Glasses
VIZOU Reading Glasses
Stay focused.

Task:
With Vizou, Thalia launches its own reading glasses collection. The aim was to develop a holistic identity design for this collection. (Naming, Logo, Packaging Design).

Idea:  
Enjoy every detail — the new joy of reading.

The comprehensive graphical identity evolves according to the dioptric strength, form and tonality of the respective eyewear model. A reading glasses packaging that grows with the needs.



Studio Chapeaux
Instagram @studiochapeaux

Axel Domke

Additional cloth patterns by Kapitza.
