VIZOU Reading Glasses
Stay focused.
Stay focused.
Task:
With Vizou, Thalia launches its own reading glasses collection. The aim was to develop a holistic identity design for this collection. (Naming, Logo, Packaging Design).
With Vizou, Thalia launches its own reading glasses collection. The aim was to develop a holistic identity design for this collection. (Naming, Logo, Packaging Design).
Idea:
Enjoy every detail — the new joy of reading.
Enjoy every detail — the new joy of reading.
The comprehensive graphical identity evolves according to the dioptric strength, form and tonality of the respective eyewear model. A reading glasses packaging that grows with the needs.
Find us elsewhere:
Studio Chapeaux
Instagram @studiochapeaux
Axel Domke
Additional cloth patterns by Kapitza.