VIZOU Reading Glasses

Stay focused.

Task:

With Vizou, Thalia launches its own reading glasses collection. The aim was to develop a holistic identity design for this collection. (Naming, Logo, Packaging Design).





Idea:

Enjoy every detail — the new joy of reading.





The comprehensive graphical identity evolves according to the dioptric strength, form and tonality of the respective eyewear model. A reading glasses packaging that grows with the needs.







