Ikea
Tendril *


Our friends at Rethink approached us with some hilarious scripts and a nearly-open brief to produce two spots for IKEA’s new Service Offer Campaign.





The goal was to highlight two of IKEA’s services drawing inspiration from the 80s wrestling era and all the spandex, glam and theatrics that go with it. The stories follow customers battling with their new purchases which in turn, have animated and are feistily fighting back. Tagging in the IKEA staff, the pros come to the rescue using sweet wrestling tactics and heroically defeat the boxes.






Process







follow us on
  facebook / twitter / instagram​​​​​​​
credits + more on www.tendril.ca 
Ikea
260
912
10
Published:
Tendril *

    Owners

    Tendril * Toronto, Ontario, Canada

    Ikea

    Nutty and hilarious character spots for IKEA’s new Service Offer Campaign.
    260
    912
    10
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2019 Adobe Systems Incorporated.