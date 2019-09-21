Our friends at Rethink approached us with some hilarious scripts and a nearly-open brief to produce two spots for IKEA’s new Service Offer Campaign.
The goal was to highlight two of IKEA’s services drawing inspiration from the 80s wrestling era and all the spandex, glam and theatrics that go with it. The stories follow customers battling with their new purchases which in turn, have animated and are feistily fighting back. Tagging in the IKEA staff, the pros come to the rescue using sweet wrestling tactics and heroically defeat the boxes.
Process