Als sneeuw voor de zon
Jacques & Lise
Image may contain: cartoon, child art and illustration
Image may contain: child art, cartoon and drawing
Image may contain: handwriting and book
Image may contain: child art, drawing and cartoon
Image may contain: person, indoor and book
Image may contain: cartoon, child art and drawing
Image may contain: child art, drawing and cartoon
Image may contain: drawing, cartoon and book
Image may contain: child art, handwriting and drawing
Image may contain: drawing, child art and book
Image may contain: cartoon, map and drawing
Image may contain: drawing, child art and handwriting
Image may contain: drawing, child art and cartoon
Image may contain: cartoon, illustration and child art
Image may contain: indoor, person and floor
Image may contain: cartoon, illustration and drawing
Image may contain: cartoon, child art and drawing
Image may contain: cartoon and child art
Image may contain: cartoon, illustration and drawing
Image may contain: cartoon, drawing and illustration
Image may contain: drawing, cartoon and child art
Image may contain: cartoon, drawing and child art
Image may contain: child art, drawing and cartoon
Image may contain: drawing, child art and cartoon
Image may contain: drawing, child art and handwriting
Image may contain: indoor


By Jacques & Lise
Out now in Belgian bookstores
-
Published by Van Halewyck,
imprint of Pelckmans Publishers
www.vanhalewyck.be
-
Created with the support of
the Flemish Literature Fund
-
ISBN 9789463830768
Online available here




Thanks for watching

More on our  Instagram . Facebook . Website
