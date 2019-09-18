Discover
Art covers
Seb NIARK1 FERAUT
•
Featured In
Behance.net
—
9/18/2019
Art Covers
Art covers
173
662
7
Published:
September 17th 2019
Seb NIARK1 FERAUT
Owners
Seb NIARK1 FERAUT
Paris, France
Art covers
Art covers for a music label. Illustrations from Sébastien FERAUT aka Niark1 - French artist.
173
662
7
Published:
September 17th 2019
Tools
Adobe Illustrator
Creative Fields
Illustration
,
Graphic Design
,
Digital Art
,
ILLUSTRATION
music
graphic
art
artwork
Art Cover
design
edition
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Report
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2019 Adobe Systems Incorporated.