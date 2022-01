LOOKING FOR THULE

THULE is known as the farthest northern location mentioned in ancient Greek and Roman literature and cartography . Later, in classical and medieval literature, Ultima Thule acquired a metaphorical meaning of any distant place located beyond the borders of the known world. Ultima Thule was later used as a designation on the end of the world to the north, or simply as an expression of the outermost outpost.

The sensation of being first a place and to explore has always been part of our human nature. Today, many of the remote corners of our planet are carefully mapped down, making virgin and true unspoilt places a rarity. Or maybe even more like a fantasy .