明日之后概念海报集
Multiple Owners
过去的几个月一直在做明日之后的KV素材创意输出，很高兴和国内以及国际优秀的人一起合作去完成这个项目，
他们都是一群很棒的伙伴。我学习他们身上很多的优点，这让我不断的进步。
同时，明日之后资料片（夺回城市）时间线&空间线的概念插画希望大家喜欢：
夺回城市·回望---
辐射·静物---
城市·远望---
夺回城市·激战---
夺回城市·曙光---
希望您们能喜欢这些概念插画！
In the past few months, I have been working on KV material creative output after tomorrow. I am very happy to work with domestic and international people to complete this project. They are a group of great partners. I learned a lot of the advantages of them, which made me keep improving.
At the same time, after tomorrow, the conceptual illustration of the timeline & space line of the expansion (recapture of the city) hopes that everyone likes it:
Recapture the city · look back ---
Radiation·still life---
City·Yuanwang---
Recapture the city · Guild Wars ---
Recapture the city·Dawning---
I hope you enjoy these concept illustrations!


THANK YOU FOR WATCHING


明日之后概念海报集
Published:
    speed hu Guangzhou, China
    周 强 China
    Michael Black Rostov-on-Don, Russian Federation

