过去的几个月一直在做明日之后的KV素材创意输出，很高兴和国内以及国际优秀的人一起合作去完成这个项目，

他们都是一群很棒的伙伴。我学习他们身上很多的优点，这让我不断的进步。

同时，明日之后资料片（夺回城市）时间线&空间线的概念插画希望大家喜欢：

夺回城市·回望---



辐射·静物---

城市·远望---

夺回城市·激战---

夺回城市·曙光---



希望您们能喜欢这些概念插画！

