Rome, the capital of Italy, is a cosmopolitan city that has nearly 3000 years of world-class art history, architecture and culture. Ancient ruins such as the Forum and the Colosseum bear witness to the ancient power of the Roman Empire. Rome is extremely rich in important buildings and museums and the destination of many tourists. The historic center of Rome, St. Peter's Basilica and the Vatican City were declared as World Heritage Sites by UNESCO in 1980.

