English
Google Spotlight AGE OF SAIL - CHARACTER DESIGN
Bruno Mangyoku
9/19/2019
September 17th 2019
Bruno Mangyoku
Paris, France
Character design work for the Google Spotlight Story 'Age of Sail'.
September 17th 2019
Illustration
Animation
Art Direction
Character design
animation
design
google
short film
sea
Sail
ILLUSTRATION
Character
expressions
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2019 Adobe Systems Incorporated.