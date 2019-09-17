Any del Turisme Cultural 2018

Visual Identity for 2018 Year of Cultural Tourism of Catalonia.



As part of the government’s strategic plan to promote tourism in Catalonia, culture became the main focus of that year’s marketing communications, with a need to represent and enhance the region’s cultural heritage.









Motion Design by Avoiding the figurative world, we generated a graphic system and symbol of abstract figures to represent the diversity and most singular scenes of Catalan culture.Motion Design by Gimmewings