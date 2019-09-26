GAROT & VITTA 夢の格鬥家

Street Mask

In these street that fills with countless hypocrites there are two clans, one is those who fight for their dreams, the "Crazy D”; And the other that seek to destroy their dreams, the "Night M." had commence a street battle of light and darkness.

"Crazy D.” The fanatics that follows their own dreams, and each being the best in their field of expertise in street style. They formed the "Crazy D" and sworn to protect the dreamers that pursue their dreams.

"Night M." They wore mask so no one will know who they are, jealous and envy of the people that are better than them, they strike and break their achievement and dreams with despicable ways in the dark just to fulfil their own selfish desire.



