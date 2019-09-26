GAROT & VITTA 夢の格鬥家

Street Mask
In these street that fills with countless hypocrites there are two clans, one is those who fight for their dreams, the "Crazy D”; And the other that seek to destroy their dreams, the "Night M." had commence a street battle of light and darkness.
"Crazy D.” The fanatics that follows their own dreams, and each being the best in their field of expertise in street style. They formed the "Crazy D" and sworn to protect the dreamers that pursue their dreams.
"Night M." They wore mask so no one will know who they are, jealous and envy of the people that are better than them, they strike and break their achievement and dreams with despicable ways in the dark just to fulfil their own selfish desire.
GAROT
Underground Fighting is ruleless fight club in East street. Attracting fighter around the globe to join the fight. Garot is nature born fighter
he indulge himself with fighting technique from around the world to strengthen his own. to the point that he joined Underground Fighting(UF). Upon claiming victory from the UF
he received the ultimate title of UF - the APE - GT mask.
VITTA
Vitta Upon being defeated by Garot in UF and gaining the runner up title. Vitta started extreme training, but still his effort could not match with Garot skills, which leads him to the usage of power enhancing drug.
Night.M saw the opportunity and gave him The Unknown Power.
2 PACK BONUS - APE GT
• Single Price : 250 US
• 2Pack Price : 490 US ( APE – GT Bonus x1)
• Limited to 399 pieces Worldwide
• Free Shipping to worldwide while Pre-order
• Prototype shown, Final product maybe slightly different
• Hair is all handmade, Each one maybe slightly different
• Available to ship on Q1~Q2, 2020
• Pre-order on Sep,18 , 2019 ,at www.jtstudio.com.tw
AM 10:00 Taiwan Time
PM 10:00 New York Time (Previous Day, Sep,17 , 2019)