N ew Proof Settles How to Approximate Numbers Like Pi / Editorial Illustration

/ https://www.quantamagazine.org/new-proof-settles-how-to-approximate-numbers-like-pi-20190814/ Article Link

Client / Quanta Magazine, Simons Foundation

Concept & Art Director / Olena Shmahalo

Illustrator / Kuo-Cheng LIAO

Copyright © 2019 by Kuo-Cheng LIAO. All rights reserved