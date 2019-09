Turquoise mosaics for İDO (Istanbul Fast Ferries)

Turquoise mosaics for İDO

I have been commissioned by Graffiti Istanbul , the multi-awarded design firm based in the Turkish metropolis, to create a series of mosaic illustrations for İDO . We had to build mosaics of travel and holiday scenes made out of photos from all ports and cities İDO is connecting with Istanbul. These illustrations would be used in the Annual Report of the company as well as for some decoration purposes.There is also an AR (Augmented Reality) version of the cover illustration. If you have installed the Artivive app on your smartphone you can see the cover illustration come alive. Just open the app and point on the cover (if you have the actual book) or the first illustration down below.