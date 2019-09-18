Turquoise mosaics for İDO (Istanbul Fast Ferries)

Turquoise mosaics for İDO
A series of mosaic illustrations created for İDO (İstanbul Deniz Otobüsleri) Istanbul Fast Ferries Co Inc.
I have been commissioned by Graffiti Istanbul, the multi-awarded design firm based in the Turkish metropolis, to create a series of mosaic illustrations for İDO. We had to build mosaics of travel and holiday scenes made out of photos from all ports and cities İDO is connecting with Istanbul. These illustrations would be used in the Annual Report of the company as well as for some decoration purposes.
There is also an AR (Augmented Reality) version of the cover illustration. If you have installed the Artivive app on your smartphone you can see the cover illustration come alive. Just open the app and point on the cover (if you have the actual book) or the first illustration down below.
A series of mosaic illustrations created for İDO (İstanbul Deniz Otobüsleri) Istanbul Fast Ferries Co Inc.
I have been commissioned by Graffiti Istanbul, the multi-awarded design firm based in the Turkish metropolis, to create a series of mosaic illustrations for İDO. We had to build mosaics of travel and holiday scenes made out of photos from all ports and cities İDO is connecting with Istanbul. These illustrations would be used in the Annual Report of the company as well as for some decoration purposes.
There is also an AR (Augmented Reality) version of the cover illustration. If you have installed the Artivive app on your smartphone you can see the cover illustration come alive. Just open the app and point on the cover (if you have the actual book) or the first illustration down below.
Augmented reality video:
This animation is playing if you point on the cover illustration with your smartphone with Artivive app.
This animation is playing if you point on the cover illustration with your smartphone with Artivive app.
LACP VISION AWARDS 2019
IDO 2018 ANNUAL REPORT / SILVER AWARD / TOP 50 EMEA REGION
THE STEVIE AWARDS / THE INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS AWARDS
IDO 2018 ANNUAL REPORT / SILVER STEVIE WINNER - PRIVATELY OWNED COMPANIES
MERCOMM ARC AWARDS
IDO 2018 ANNUAL REPORT / GOLD AWARD - INTERIOR DESIGN CATEGORY - MARINE TRANSPORTATION
Agency: GRAFFITI, Istanbul, Turkey
Client: IDO – Istanbul Fast Ferries
Art Direction: Zeynep AlDigital illustration: Charis Tsevis, Pafos, Cyprus
Many thanks to Elif, Fatih and everyone at Graffiti Istanbul and İDO.