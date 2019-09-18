Turquoise mosaics for İDO (Istanbul Fast Ferries)
A series of mosaic illustrations created for İDO (İstanbul Deniz Otobüsleri) Istanbul Fast Ferries Co Inc.
I have been commissioned by Graffiti Istanbul, the multi-awarded design firm based in the Turkish metropolis, to create a series of mosaic illustrations for İDO. We had to build mosaics of travel and holiday scenes made out of photos from all ports and cities İDO is connecting with Istanbul. These illustrations would be used in the Annual Report of the company as well as for some decoration purposes. 
There is also an AR (Augmented Reality) version of the cover illustration. If you have installed the Artivive app on your smartphone you can see the cover illustration come alive. Just open the app and point on the cover (if you have the actual book) or the first illustration down below.
The Cover illustration. A happy couple is taking a selfie just before entering the ship to travel to a holiday destination.
AR: Run Artivive App and point on this illustration. You will see it come alive.
A classic pose for every romantic sea traveler.
Mom and daughter enjoying their İDO experience.
Moments of happiness by the sea.
Landscape version of the cover illustration. Created to be used in internal pages (spreads).
Augmented reality video:
This animation is playing if you point on the cover illustration with your smartphone with Artivive app.
The Annual Report:
Some pages from the actual annual report. Design by Graffiti Istanbul.
The cover.
LACP VISION AWARDS 2019 
IDO 2018 ANNUAL REPORT / SILVER AWARD / TOP 50 EMEA REGION

THE STEVIE AWARDS / THE INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS AWARDS
IDO 2018 ANNUAL REPORT / SILVER STEVIE WINNER - PRIVATELY OWNED COMPANIES

MERCOMM ARC AWARDS
IDO 2018 ANNUAL REPORT / GOLD AWARD -  INTERIOR DESIGN CATEGORY - MARINE TRANSPORTATION

Agency: GRAFFITI, Istanbul, Turkey
Client: IDO – Istanbul Fast Ferries
Art Direction: Zeynep Al
Digital illustration:  Charis Tsevis, Pafos, Cyprus

Many thanks to Elif, Fatih and everyone at Graffiti Istanbul and İDO.
