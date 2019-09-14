Geothermal Art
Albert Dros

GEOTHERMAL ART


This small series was made of a geothermal area in Iceland with a top down view. The textures are of different structures and colours which makes it art by itself. Sometimes you just have to see our planet from a different angle.
