Geothermal Art
Albert Dros
•
Featured In
Behance.net
—
9/14/2019
GEOTHERMAL ART
This small series was made of a geothermal area in Iceland with a top down view. The textures are of different structures and colours which makes it art by itself. Sometimes you just have to see our planet from a different angle.
Geothermal Art
55
129
8
Published:
September 13th, 2019
Albert Dros
Abstract Ice
Albert Dros
154
763
The Disappearing Beauty of Greenland
Albert Dros
185
949
Featured In
Photography
—
8/20/2019
Heather Seasons
Albert Dros
697
4,157
Featured In
Photography
—
8/7/2019
Torres del Paine
Albert Dros
466
2,692
Featured In
Photography
—
9/5/2019
Spaceman
Albert Dros
530
4,233
Featured In
Photography
—
7/27/2019
Kyrgyzstan - The Beauty of the South
Albert Dros
522
3,219
Featured In
Photography
—
6/1/2019
Zaanse Schans: A Dutch Fairytale
Albert Dros
928
5,441
Featured In
Photography
—
4/1/2019
The Unknown Canyons of Kyrgyzstan
Albert Dros
505
3,601
Featured In
Photography
—
2/25/2019
Icelandic Paintings
Albert Dros
1,044
8,064
Featured In
Photography
—
12/5/2018
Golden Autumn
Albert Dros
862
5,305
Owners
Albert Dros
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Geothermal Art
Top down shots of geothermal areas in Iceland
55
129
8
Published:
September 13th 2019
Tools
Adobe Lightroom
Adobe Photoshop
Creative Fields
Photography
,
geothermal
iceland
top down
drone
Steam
Pool
Copyright Info
No use is allowed without explicit permission from owner
Report
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2019 Adobe Systems Incorporated.