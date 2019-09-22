SMLXL
Multiple Owners
SMLXL specialises in design, construction, fit-out and refurbishment. They were founded in the belief that today’s needs and challenges requires a new, more agile approach to the built environment. They work across a plethora of sectors from workplace, retail, hospitality, healthcare and commercial fit-outs of all shapes, sizes and levels of project complexity.

The world increasingly demands fast, lean and agile – but construction projects typically slow you down, blow out your budget and weigh you down. SMLXL aims to turn that on its head by delivering spaces that make a big impact – with affordable, ultra-fast, detail orientated construction, precisely tailored to the client needs, be they small, medium, Large or Extra-Large. The identity plays on the idea of scale across every touchpoint, both visually and verbally, communicating both the name and their approach to construction.
SMLXL
59
464
7
Published:
Multiple Owners

    Owners

    Melissa Baillache Sydney, Australia
    Mat Groom Sydney, Australia
    Jason Little Sydney, Australia
    Rebecca Cini Sydney, Australia
    Kimberly Luo Sydney, Australia

    SMLXL

    59
    464
    7
    Published:

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2019 Adobe Systems Incorporated.