Book Design Kunst op Nederlandse stations
Kunst op Nederlandse stations
(Art at Dutch railway stations)
 
During the period of development and expansion of the Dutch railway network, the railways not only installed the necessary civil engineering and construction facilities, but also manifested themselves in a cultural sense. Many visual artists and designers have created artworks over time. In Kunst op Nederlandse stations, the individuality of the collection is described and shown in an essay and through featured projects. A complete overview of the works is included in the book as a catalog. In the words of Ann Demeester during the book presentation: "the total number of works at stations is an imaginary museum, the book provides insight into this collection and brings the works together."
 
Book, catalogue: 170 x 240 mm / 264 pages
Edition: Dutch
Publisher: Uitgeverij Thoth
In conjunction with: ProRail, Bureau Spoorbouwmeester
Project management: Evelien de Munck Mortier
Editors: Evelien de Munck Mortier, Tanja Karreman
Authors: Laura van Grinsven, Dirk van Weelden, Peter Michiel Schaap, Bureau Spoorbouwmeester
Book Design: Beukers Scholma
 
Printing: Drukkerij Wilco
Binding: boekbinderij Van Waarden
 
ISBN 78-90-6868-788-0
 
