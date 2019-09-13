Discover
SC99 · IMAGEMAKERS
Serial Cut™
•
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Featured In
Behance.net
—
9/13/2019
Meet Pholio at IMAGEMAKERS, the ninth -and final–, the ninth -and final–
charac
ter and room from the SC99 Film.
In the SC99 Film, Pholio has the most important role after changing an aspect, his sheets will form an iconic piece.
SC99 · IMAGEMAKERS
111
657
3
Published:
September 12th, 2019
Serial Cut™
Featured In
Owners
Serial Cut™
Madrid, Spain
SC99 · IMAGEMAKERS
111
657
3
Published:
September 12th 2019
