SC99 · IMAGEMAKERS
Serial Cut™
Meet Pholio at IMAGEMAKERS, the ninth -and final–, the ninth -and final–character and room from the SC99 Film.  
In the SC99 Film, Pholio has the most important role after changing an aspect, his sheets will form an iconic piece.
