20 Years InDesign
Development of five different artworks to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Adobe Indesign, having a closer look on all the changes which happened during this time.
🍾🎂 Happy Birthday Indesign 🎂🍾
The newest version of InDesign CC offers around 16,000 fonts.
Did you know that the butterfly was the indesign symbol from version 1.0 in 1999
until the release of version CS3 in 2007?
Indesign had 40 Releases & Features in the last 20 Years.
Duden was integrated with InDesign CC 13.0 in October 2018.
91,000,000 individual PDF files are created each year with InDesign.